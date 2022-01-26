‘Orange Is The New Black’ and ‘Seinfeld’ actor Kathryn Kates dies aged 73

Actor Kathryn Kates, who starred in Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld, has died at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer.

The actor passed away on Saturday (January 22), with her death confirmed by her representatives at Headline Talent Agency.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, they wrote: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.

“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships. A true icon. We will miss you.”

Kates was best known for her role in Orange Is The New Black as Amy Kanter-Bloom, the mother of Larry (Jason Biggs).

She also starred in Seinfeld as the counter woman in episodes ‘The Rye’ and ‘The Dinner Party’, followed by roles in 2002’s Lizzie McGuire and US legal drama Judging Amy.

In her later career, Kates had roles in Shades Of Blue, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and played Angie DeCarlo in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark.

Kates is survived by her sister, Mallory, and brother, Joshua.