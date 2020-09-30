Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal have been cast in Francis And The Godfather, focusing on the making of The Godfather.

Isaac will play Francis Ford Coppola, who directed the 1972 classic, while Gyllenhaal has been cast as producer Robert Evans.

The film is set to be directed by Barry Levinson, who also made Rain Man and Good Morning, Vietnam.

Francis and the Godfather will map Coppola’s struggle at the age of 31 to convince studios to make the film. He wanted to transpose the film to New York despite the original script by Mario Puzo being set in Kansas City.

Another topic in the film will be the decision to cast Marlon Brando, who was regarded as something of a risk at the time. There were also a number of discussions with real-life mobsters regarding the film’s depiction of such communities.

There is no word yet on any actors playing the cast members of The Godfather (which included Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton and John Cazale) or other characters.

Coppola has given his approval for the film, saying, per Deadlne: “Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”

Mike Markus, who will produce the film, added: “Here was a young man who lived outside the system and every step of the way the system was telling him, ‘You can’t do that.’ But Francis never gave up on his vision and the result speaks for itself.”

Oscar Isaac will next appear in Dune opposite Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and more. Jake Gyllenhaal most recently played Quentin Beck/Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.