The 2021 Oscars nominations have been announced with Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank among the contenders.
This year’s ceremony has been delayed until April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced this year’s contenders.
You can watch the reveal ceremony below:
The Best Original Song and Original Score categories were announced last month with Janelle Monáe, Trent Reznor, Celeste and more receiving mentions.
Despite some social distancing restrictions still being in place in America, the 2021 Oscars ceremony is set to be held in person, the Academy confirmed towards the end of last year.
A representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety that there will not be any “virtual” Oscars. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” they said.
The ceremony is set to be held inside the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it traditionally takes place. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist told Variety.
Dolby Theatre declined to comment at the time, with no word as to which safety protocols might be in place.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Directing
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subesquent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Coleman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Original Song
Will Ferrell and My Marianne – ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah
Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…
Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes People
Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Sound Editing
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie Moviefarmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latash
International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet