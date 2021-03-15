News Film News

Oscars 2021 nominations – see the full list

'Nomadland', 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Mank' are among the contenders

By Damian Jones
The Oscars (Picture: Getty)

The 2021 Oscars nominations have been announced with Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank among the contenders.

This year’s ceremony has been delayed until April 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced this year’s contenders.

You can watch the reveal ceremony below:

 

The Best Original Song and Original Score categories were announced last month with Janelle Monáe, Trent Reznor, Celeste and more receiving mentions.

Despite some social distancing restrictions still being in place in America, the 2021 Oscars ceremony is set to be held in person, the Academy confirmed towards the end of last year.

A representative from the Academy and ABC told Variety that there will not be any “virtual” Oscars. “The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” they said.

The ceremony is set to be held inside the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where it traditionally takes place. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” an awards publicist told Variety.

Dolby Theatre declined to comment at the time, with no word as to which safety protocols might be in place.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Directing 

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Actor in a Leading Role 

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role 

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subesquent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Coleman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Adapted Screenplay 

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Original Song 

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah
Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…
Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes People

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Sound Editing

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Film Editing 

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie Moviefarmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Cinematography 

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Documentary Short Subject 

Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latash

International Feature Film 

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Makeup and Hairstyling 

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

