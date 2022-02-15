Oscars 2022 introduces “fan favourite” film category voted by Twitter users

A new category has been introduced for the Oscars 2022 which is decided by a public vote.

The Academy announced on Monday (February 14) that people can vote on Twitter for their favourite film of 2021 using the #OscarsFanFavorite hashtag or by casting a ballot on the Oscars Fan Favorite website. Voting closes on March 3.

The winner from the public vote will be announced during the ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on March 27. Those who vote will also be in for a chance to win a trip to the Oscars 2023 to present an award.

Advertisement

Along with the fan favourite vote, the Academy has also asked viewers to vote on Twitter for your “most cheer-worthy movie moment ever” via #OscarsCheerMoment. Those who participate will have a chance to win a year of free movies at a theater of their choice and streaming subscriptions.

Vote for your to favorite movie of 2021 for a chance to win a trip to the 95th #Oscars in 2023. Vote up to 20 times per day until 3/3 by tweeting your movie pick with #OscarsFanFavorite & #Sweepstakes or by visiting https://t.co/HjaTjZfexf. pic.twitter.com/rsu45WkxXh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 14, 2022

Meryl Johnson, digital marketing VP at the Academy, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony.

“The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

A list of films eligible for the fan favourite award is available on the Oscars website.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes were recently announced as hosts of this year’s event, who will have an hour slot each during the broadcast.

Advertisement

Nominations for the Oscars 2022 were revealed last week, with Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leading with 12 nominations. Dune is close behind with 10 nods, while Belfast and West Side Story have seven each.

Along with the above contenders, the race for Best Picture includes Licorice Pizza, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard and Nightmare Alley.