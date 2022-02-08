The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have just been announced – scroll down to read the full list of nominees.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and the ceremony will have a host this year for the first time since 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show that year, while Kevin Hart was due to oversee the ceremony the following year but dropped out after a number of past homophobic tweets resurfaced. Since then, the Oscars have gone hostless each year, with rotations of presenters instead.

Advertisement

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, are expected to win big this year as they lead the nominations – with Belfast and Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley also earning a few nods.

Take a look at the full list of nominations below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Advertisement

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Original Song

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Down to Joy – Belfast

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

Please Hold

On My Mind

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Riding With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story