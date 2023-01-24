Oscars 2023 nominations: see the full list

The nominations for the 95th Oscars are being announced today (January 24) – check back here for updates to see the full list.
Ahead of this year’s ceremony on March 13, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are naming the films and creatives that have been recognised by the Academy in 2023.
The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Speaking recently about the ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer explained: “The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards – our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future.
“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future.”
Take a look at the full list of Oscars nominees here:
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking
Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness
Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle Of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Animated Feature
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Original Song
Applause, Tell It Like A Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, RRR
This Is A Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
International Feature
All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Editing
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire Of Light
Tár
Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year Of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
