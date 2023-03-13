Here are all the winners at the Oscars 2023

The Oscars 2023 took place tonight in Los Angeles, with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the winners.

The ceremony took place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, beginning at 8pm ET (12am GMT), and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner of the night, collecting seven awards. Among them were Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Directing, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and more.

Quan reflected on his journey to winning his first Oscar in his acceptance speech, calling it “the American dream”. After she collected her trophy, Curtis discussed inclusivity at the Oscars and called for there to be “more women anywhere, anytime, all at once”.

Other winners on the night included All Quiet On The Western Front, which won four awards, including Best International Film, and Brendan Fraser, who won his first Oscar for his role in The Whale.

Performances came from Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu. The latter trio performed ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once, with Byrne donning the movie’s infamous hot dog fingers.

The full winners of the Oscars 2023 are as follows (highlighted in bold):

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness

Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale – winner

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – winner

Animated Feature

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – winner

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – winner

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Original Song

‘Applause’, Tell It Like A Woman

‘Hold My Hand’, Top Gun: Maverick

‘Lift Me Up’, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘Naatu Naatu’, RRR – winner

‘This Is A Life’, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front – winner

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water – winner

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature

All Quiet On The Western Front – winner

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – winner

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – winner

Editing

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front – winner

Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Tár

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front – winner

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye – winner

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse – winner

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year Of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny – winner

Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers – winner

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate