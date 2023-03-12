The Oscars 2023 takes place tonight in Los Angeles, with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the nominations with 11 nods.
The ceremony will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, beginning at 8pm ET (1am GMT), and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
- READ MORE: How to watch the Oscars 2023 live in the UK
As well as Everything Everywhere All At Once, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Insherin and the Netflix adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front are also up for multiple awards, with nine nominations apiece. All three movies will battle it out for Best Picture alongside the likes of Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and more.
As is tradition, the artists behind the nominees for Best Original Song will perform at the ceremony. This year will see Rihanna – nominated for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contribution ‘Lift Me Up’ – perform, alongside David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu, who will make an appearance to play Everything Everywhere All At Once’s ‘This Is A Life’.
Lady Gaga, who is nominated for ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, has not been confirmed to perform, but reports emerged earlier today (March 12) suggesting she will, in fact, take to the Oscars stage.
Keep checking back to NME.com for all the action from the Oscars 2023, including the winners as they’re announced.
The full winners of the Oscars 2023 are as follows (highlighted in bold):
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking
Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness
Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once – winner
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle Of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Animated Feature
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – winner
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – winner
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Original Song
‘Applause’, Tell It Like A Woman
‘Hold My Hand’, Top Gun: Maverick
‘Lift Me Up’, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
‘Naatu Naatu’, RRR
‘This Is A Life’, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
International Feature
All Quiet On The Western Front – winner
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale – winner
Editing
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front – winner
Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire Of Light
Tár
Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye – winner
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse – winner
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year Of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny – winner
Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers – winner
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate