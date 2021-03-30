Oscars to relax in-person attendance requirement following backlash

The Academy Awards has relaxed its decision that nominees must attend in-person this year or not at all.

Following an outcry that the move would inhibit dozens of overseas actors, crew members and filmmakers amid a pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) which organises the Oscars appears to have now ruled that virtual appearances will be allowed.

All nominees have been directly contacted and invited to participate in a Zoom “conversation with show producers” Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, during which they will be given “updates about the show” including options to participate remotely, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

It comes after concerns were also made by film distributors regarding the quarantine requirements on both sides of travel, which could rack up costs.

British actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell, whose directorial debut Promising Young Woman is nominated for five awards, told Variety on Wednesday (March 24) that she was unsure if she would be able to attend the ceremony on April 26. Currently, the UK has banned all international travel until May 17, subject to £5,000 fines unless travellers have “good reason” for their trips.

When asked whether she would be going, Fennell said: “I hope so. I’m desperate to.”

She added: “The idea of missing it is so awful, and I can’t bear to think about it. Obviously, it’s whatever is safe and allowed, but I’m not going to break the law by swimming the Atlantic. Though I would if I had the time and the core strength.”

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony takes place April 25, 2021 – see the full list of nominations here.