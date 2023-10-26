‘Pain Hustlers’ soundtrack: here’s every song in the new Netflix film

New film Pain Hustlers hits Netflix today (October 27) and comes complete with its own original score.

Directed by David Yates, Pain Hustlers stars Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Catherine O’Hara in a story about a high school dropout who takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up.

A synopsis reads: “After losing her job, a woman who’s struggling to raise her daughter takes a job out of desperation. She begins work at a failing pharmaceutical startup, but what she doesn’t anticipate is the dangerous racketeering scheme she’s suddenly entered.”

Yates said of the film: “I was intrigued by the pharma world, particularly the low-rent end of it, the workaday reps and sales teams striving to make a living in a hugely competitive business of dealing with people’’s pain.

“I loved the characters [screenwriter Wells Tower] was creating on the page, and his writing.”

Of Blunt, he added: “Emily was probably the most prepared actor I’ve ever worked with. She comes to set with a game plan every single day and knows exactly what she wants to explore in the architecture of the human being that she’s playing.”

The movie’s original music comes from Oscar nominee James Newton Howard, whose previous credits include The Hunger Games, King Kong and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Michael Dean Parsons (Stan Lee, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return).

Here’s every song on the Pain Hustlers soundtrack

1. ‘Selling Montage’ – Michael Dean Parsons

2. ‘One Last Pitch’ – Michael Dean Parsons

3. ‘Rookie Of The Year’ – James Newton Howard

4. ‘You’re Fired’ – Michael Dean Parsons

5. ‘Liza Needs A Moment’ – James Newton Howard

6. ‘Vesting’ – James Newton Howard

7. I Want A Rebate – Michael Dean Parsons

8. ‘Procedure Risks’ – Michael Dean Parsons

9. ‘You’re Not A Bad Person’ – Michael Dean Parsons

10. ‘Sheer Desperation’ – James Newton Howard & Michael Dean Parsons

11. ‘Stealing Evidence’ – Michael Dean Parsons

12. ‘Passive Investor’ – James Newton Howard

13. ‘One Year And Three Months’ – Michael Dean Parsons

14. ‘Hustler’ – Michael Dean Parsons

15. ‘Inventing A Doctor’ – Michael Dean Parsons