Pamela Anderson to “set the record straight” in Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson has announced she’ll tell “the real story” in a new Netflix documentary.

The actor and activist revealed the project on Instagram, writing: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

The currently untitled documentary is directed by Ryan White, whose past works include Netflix series The Keepers and The Case Against 8 for HBO. Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee will serve as a producer on the project.

A synopsis for the documentary reads: “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary. The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

The announcement follows the release of Pam & Tommy, a drama miniseries chronicling the fallout from the leaked sex tape between Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan respectively.

The series attracted criticism for going ahead without Anderson’s involvement. In an interview with Net-a-Porter ahead of the show’s release, James said she tried to reach out to her but she never responded.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” James said. “I wish it had been different.

“My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically. I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”

While Anderson hasn’t spoken publicly about the series, numerous reports have suggested she’s unhappy with the show. In a report from Entertainment Weekly, a source close to the former Baywatch star said “she’ll never, never watch this”.

A release date for Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary is yet to be announced.