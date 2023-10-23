‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun booked by police over suspected drug use

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Parasite fame has been booked by South Korean police on suspicion of drug use.

Officials from the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency announced today (October 23) that it has booked Lee Sun-kyun on charges related to an ongoing high-profile drug investigation, per Yonhap News Agency. The Parasite actor had previously been linked to the case, but had not been officially named as a suspect.

According to Yonhap‘s report, the police’s move to book Lee Sun-kyun and name him as a suspect comes after an investgation into the actor and seven others over alleged use of illegal drugs multiple times over the course of this year at entertainment venues and residences in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

Advertisement

The Parasite actor is under suspicion of having used marijuana, following a tipoff about the use of illegal drugs in Gangnam nightclubs last month. Lee Sun-kyun is expected to be summoned by the police for questioning in the coming week.

Last week, when Lee Sun-kyun was first linked to the investigation, his agency HODU&U Entertainment said that it was “checking the veracity of the suspicions raised against Lee, and will fully cooperate with any future police investigation”.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the actor dropped out of the upcoming K-drama series No Way Out, with the series’ production team saying that “it is expected that it will take a considerable length of time for [the actor’s ongoing situation] to be cleared up, leading to him dropping out of the show”.

Lee Sun-kyun shot to worldwide fame in 2019 for his role in Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning film Parasite, for which the actor won a Screen Actors Guild Award for, along with his castmates.