‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun entangled in police drug investigation

Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun has become caught up in an ongoing high-profile drug use case in South Korean.

Earlier this week, South Korean news outlets, including the Korea JoongAng Daily, reported that an unnamed A-list actor was under investigation by Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency over alleged drug use. In its report, the publication also claimed that seven other individuals were also under investigation.

According to an October 20 news report by Yonhap News Agency, Lee Sun-kyun has been linked to the ongoing drug use case, although he has not been officially named as a suspect.

Advertisement

The actor’s agency, HODU&U Entertainment, said in a statement that it is “checking the veracity of the suspicions raised against Lee, and will fully cooperate with any future police investigation”.

Moreover, HODU&U Entertainment also said that Lee Sun-kyun has “filed a complaint of blackmail” with the police against another person in the ongoing case, claiming that said unnamed person has “blackmailed him and extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from him.”

According to a separate Yonhap News Agency report, eight men are suspected of having allegedly used drugs multiple times over the course of this year at entertainment venues and residences in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

Lee Sun-kyun shot to worldwide fame in 2019 for his role in Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning film Parasite, for which the actor won a Screen Actors Guild Award for, along with his castmates.