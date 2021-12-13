‘Parasite’ star Park So-dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Parasite star Park So-dam has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, her agency has confirmed.

Earlier today (December 13), her agency Artist Company announced in a statement to E-Daily that the South Korean actress had been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a regular health check-up. The company did not reveal when the diagnosis took place, but noted that Park has since undergone surgery to treat the condition under the recommendation of her doctor.

As a result of her surgery and the recovery process, Artist Company also noted that Park will not be able to attend the promotional activities for her upcoming film Special Cargo. The forthcoming movie will also star actors Song Sae-byeok (2019’s Possessed) and Kim Eui-sung (2016’s Train To Busan).

“Park So-dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support,” Artist Company said in its statement, as translated by Soompi. “[She] will focus on recovery in order to greet everyone in good health in the future.”

Special Cargo is a crime action movie that stars Park as a delivery driver with a 100 per cent success rate, who is unwittingly drawn into a strange plot after a child boards her car. The film is set to hit cinemas on January 12, 2022.

Earlier this year, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho confirmed he has finished writing the script of one of two follow-up films to the Best Picture winner. “It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts. But I finished one last week,” he said.

Bong revealed that one of the scripts is written in Korean, and the other is in English. He then added that “the Korean film is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action”. On the project’s expected genre, he went on to say: “It’s difficult to define the genre of my films.”