‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho to lead upcoming film ‘Cobweb’

Parasite lead actor Song Kang-ho has cast in director Kim Jee-woon’s upcoming film Cobweb.

According to a report by Variety, Kim had described the upcoming project as “experimental”, as it will be shot in its entirety on sound stages in order to deliver a film-within-a-film narrative.

The film is written by Shin Yeon-shik, who also penned the screenplay for an as-yet-unreleased sports film titled One Win, in which Song is also set to star in. Various other details including Cobweb‘s release date have yet to be unveiled, however are expected in the coming months.

Song Kang-ho has been a past collaborator of Kim’s, having starred in two earlier films of his – 1998’s The Quiet Family and 2000’s The Foul King. However, Song is best known globally for his breakout role in the 2019 thriller drama film Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, which later bagged five Oscars that same year.

Cobweb will also be the first film to emerge from the newly launched Anthology Studios, a production company co-founded by Kim and Song, alongside Jay Choi, an executive who previously headed local production for Warner Bros Korea. The company had been acquired for ₩20billion by JTBC Studios, a subsidiary under South Korean pay-TV network JTBC, shortly after it had launched.

Meanwhile, Kim Jee-woon’s latest project was the Apple TV+ original series Dr. Brain, starring fellow Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun. The six-part thriller-horror series is the platform’s first ever Korean-language original, and is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.