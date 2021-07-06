Paris Hilton has led tributes on social media to actor Daniel Mickelson, who has died at the age of 23.

The actor, who was described as a “rising star” in the film industry, starred in web series Mani and horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man.

Mickelson’s sister, model Meredith Mickelson, shared the sad news on her Instagram account.

“My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say,” she began. “Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart.

“There wasn’t a person I loved more on this earth. There’s no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him.”

She concluded: “he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”

Hilton shared her support for the Mickelson family, writing: “So sad to hear this. RIP.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son also expressed his condolences on Mickelson’s post as well. “Praying for you,” he wrote.

Supermodel Kaia Gerber shared a tribute to Daniel Mickelson on her Instagram Story on Monday (July 5), posting a screenshot of a recent FaceTime call she had had with him.

“I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other,” Gerber wrote in her caption.

“I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.”