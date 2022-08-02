‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae-soo to lead new Netflix disaster film ‘Great Flood’

South Korean actors Park Hae-soo and Kim Da-mi have been confirmed as the leads of Netflix’s upcoming disaster film Great Flood.

Earlier today (August 2), Netflix Korea shared that Park Hae-soo – best known internationally for Squid Game and Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area – and Our Beloved Summer star Kim Da-mi would be leading the upcoming doomsday movie.

“The flood hits on earth’s final day, and the story of those struggling in flooded apartments starts,” reads the caption on the Instagram post announcing the casting news. Netflix has yet to announce the movie’s premiere date.

Advertisement

According to Star News, Kim will play Anna, an artificial intelligence researcher who struggles to survive the disastrous flood that threatens all life on the planet. Meanwhile, Park stars as Hee-jo, a member of a security team who makes it his mission to rescue Anna from the catastrophe.

The Light of Fantasy has been named as the production company helming the film. The company was founded by producer and director Jeon Ryeo-kyung, who is known for his work in the 2013 action-thriller The Terror Live.

Great Flood will mark Park Hae-soo’s second Netflix film of 2022, following April’s spy-action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. More recently, he starred in the South Korean remake of Money Heist, in which he played former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho, the equivalent of the Spanish-language original’s Berlin.

Meanwhile Kim Da-mi’s last project was the 2021 romance series Our Beloved Summer, where she starred alongside Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik.