Pat Hitchcock, Alfred Hitchcock’s only child, dies aged 93

Patricia Hitchcock, the daughter and only child of legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, has died at the age of 93.

She passed away in Thousand Oaks, California, on Monday, her daughter Katie O’Connell-Fiala confirmed.

Patricia was best known for making a series of appearances in her father’s pioneering movies, including Strangers on a Train, Stage Fright and Psycho.

Advertisement

In Strangers On A Train, she portrayed Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman’s lead character Anne Morton.

Meanwhile, Psycho saw her playing the role of Caroline – the office co-worker of Janet Leigh’s iconic character Marion Crane.

Goodbye to Pat Hitchcock, who was glorious. pic.twitter.com/F0crzq0jzF — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) August 11, 2021

As Variety reports, Pat also made appearances in The Case of Thomas Pyke and TV series such as Suspense, Suspicion, My Little Margie, Matinee Theatre and The Life of Riley.

Pat was born in London in July 1928 to Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1939, where Pat made her first moves into acting as a child.

She largely retired from acting in adult life to focus on her family, but co-wrote a biography of her mother, “Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man,” in 2003 with writer Laurent Bouzereau.

Advertisement

Describing working with her father in a past interview, she said: “There wasn’t anything unusual about it. Just like with [any other actor], we would discuss the scene and do it. We didn’t try out stuff.”

Pat is survived by her daughters, Mary, Tere and Katie, grandchildren Kelly, Caitlin, Trisha, Kate, Samantha and Chris, and great-grandchildren Ava, Joey, Maddie, Scarlett, Cole, Charlotte, Whitley and Jamie.