The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film Licorice Pizza, which stars Alana Haim, has been released.

The new film from the There Will Be Blood director, which is due out later this year, is set in the 1970s in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, and follows a high school student becoming an actor (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman).

Boasting an impressive cast that also includes Tom Waits, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie and Maya Rudolph, the trailer shows the relationship between Haim and Hoffman’s characters.

Advertisement

The clip also sees the aspiring actor come across Cooper’s character, real-life producer Jon Peters, all soundtracked by David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’.

Watch the trailer below:

Licorice Pizza will mark Haim and Hoffman’s film debuts, with the film acting as Anderson’s ninth feature and first film since 2017’s Phantom Thread.

The San Fernando Valley setting has featured in a number of the director’s previous projects, namely Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love, and Boogie Nights.

Anderson previously worked with Haim on a number of music videos for their latest album ‘Women in Rock Pt. III’, and according to Danielle Haim, they included unused film dialogue the director had written for the song ‘Summer Girl’.

Advertisement

“We had these pages of dialogue and we kind of just picked out certain words. It’s weird how the words on the page fit the song,” she told the Song Exploder podcast.

Meanwhile, frequent Anderson collaborator Jonny Greenwood opened up last year about the favourite score he has worked on for the director.

Speaking in Masterworks, a book about Paul Thomas Anderson’s career, he confirmed: “I always like “Alethia” from The Master. I feel like it captures the whole odd sea-bourne pseudo-religious oddness of that scene.”