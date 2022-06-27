Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares abortion experience following Roe v. Wade ruling

Meadow Walker has shared her experience of abortion following the US Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.

Last week, it was confirmed that the landmark ruling had been overturned, meaning abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973, and that each state will have to decide whether to restrict or band abortion.

The model, who is the daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, shared the post on her Instagram, opening up about getting an abortion in 2020.

“Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States,” she wrote. “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.

“I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion. It is a very private and personal experience – the way it should be.