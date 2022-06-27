Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares abortion experience following Roe v. Wade ruling

Meadow Walker has shared her experience of abortion following the US Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.
Last week, it was confirmed that the landmark ruling had been overturned, meaning abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973, and that each state will have to decide whether to restrict or band abortion.
The model, who is the daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, shared the post on her Instagram, opening up about getting an abortion in 2020.
“Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States,” she wrote. “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.
“I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion. It is a very private and personal experience – the way it should be.
“I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today. Now, knowing even more women won’t have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking.”
Walker added: “In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all. Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions.”
Following the news last week, a number of well-known names have spoken out against the ruling, including Taylor Swift, who shared a letter written by Michelle Obama and added: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”
Green Day star Billie Joe Armstrong said he was “renouncing” his US citizenship, while Lizzo has partnered with Live Nation to donate $1million (£815,000) in funds to organisations offering safe access to abortions.
During the weekend’s Glastonbury Festival, a number of artists also spoke out, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Jarvis Cocker and Lorde.