‘Peaky Blinders’ creator gives more information about upcoming film

The creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, has given some more information about what fans can expect from the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

**Major spoilers for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders ahead**

Speaking to Metro UK, Knight said of the upcoming film: “I know exactly what’s going to happen, I know what the story is and I’m writing at the moment.”

He added: “It’s a very specific story, that’s based on a true story from the Second World War and will be told in the Peaky way.”

He also went on to say that new character Hayden Stagg, played by Stephen Graham, could also be involved in the film, which is expected to hit cinemas in 2023.

“I’ve wanted him in [the series] for a long time and this series, we managed to get the schedules aligned,” Knight said of Graham.

“I was writing a character, set in the Liverpool Docks and I knew, it could only be him. It’s been brilliant, and I want to keep him as part of it, going forward.”

Previously, Knight said that characters introduced in season six also help set up the forthcoming film.

In an interview with Esquire, Knight said the new characters in season six, which is currently airing on BBC One and is set to hit Netflix in June, will shape the direction of the film.

He said: “In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in [the] film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.

“The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film.”

He then added cryptically: “For all we know somebody is going to pop out – I think I know who it’s going to be.”

NME’s four-star review of Peaky Blinders season six episode one said: “Impressively, there’s nothing about the return of Peaky Blinders that feels forced, contrived – and that hasn’t always been the case in the five-preceding series.

“We might just be an hour into the most keenly anticipated finale of 2022, but we’re off to a start as impressive as any of Tommy’s prized mares.”