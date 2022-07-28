‘Peaky Blinders’ film is nearly written, creator confirms

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed he’s almost finished writing a feature length spin-off film.

Speaking on the Heart Breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman, Knight shared an update on the film’s progress.

“Yes, I’m writing it right now,” Knight said. “I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.”

He added: “We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home basically.”

Asked if we’re going to be seeing any familiar faces, Knight replied: “Of course, and some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising.”

Knight also reiterated his previous comments that the film will likely start shooting in 2023, adding: “I’m hoping that we’ll be shooting in… within 18 months.”

“But I’m just really looking forward to having a Peaky event where people can watch it communally,” Knight added. “I mean, the social media community is so strong and people talk to each other. But to actually be together physically will be really interesting.”

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders concluded in April this year. Knight previously confirmed a feature film is in the works, which will be a “very specific story” that’s “based on a true story from the Second World War”.

Speaking in June this year, Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in the series, expressed his interest in reprising the role for the planned film.

“I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script,” Murphy told Deadline. “But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup.

“Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there.”