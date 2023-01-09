People think this Daniel Craig Bond scene is giving Benoit Blanc

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery fans have pointed out a scene from No Time To Die in which Daniel Craig sounds like Benoit Blanc.

The scene in question sees Craig’s Bond speak to Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) to try and unravel his plan, in the way of the detective he plays in Rian Johnson’s films.

Many commented on how Craig already sounds like his Knives Out and Glass Onion character Benoit Blanc, who has a Southern accent, despite playing the British secret agent.

Advertisement

Take a look at the clip here:

he’s got benoit in him this entire scene pic.twitter.com/w6E0QqkJBt — starboy™ (@DanJamesFrank) January 1, 2023

“Oh my god the James Bond movies are all just prequels to Knives Out,” one person wrote under the clip.

Another added: “you can really feel how the English accent and the US southern accent are related in this clip. Benoit is trying to break through.”

Oh my god the James Bond movies are all just prequels to Knives Out — Guy (@GodAllMighty12) January 3, 2023

you can really feel how the English accent and the US southern accent are related in this clip. Benoit is trying to break through. — Taffy Lee Fubbins • 🔶 (@jamesxross) January 3, 2023

Advertisement

Take a look at some more reactions here:

You can just tell he’s ready to move on from Bond and focus on Blanc https://t.co/rgSvV4qSjk — Connor Nyhan (@ConnorNyhan) January 3, 2023

My friend is showing me Craig 's Bond films. We're only through Skyfall, but the further we get, the more I've noticed just tiny bits of the Blanc performance, and it's made me giddy. This clip is delightful. — Legitsky (@Levi3o4) January 3, 2023

In a four-star review of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, NME wrote: “Glass Onion celebrates the murder-mystery with style and sass by crafting Hollywood’s most expensive looking parlour game.”

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant recently revealed he’s “married to James Bond” in Glass Onion, as he plays Benoit Blanc’s partner Philip alongside Daniel Craig.

Confirming the theory, Grant told Collider: “It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”