Peter Jackson has said that he considered hypnotherapy to try and forget his experience directing the The Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

The filmmaker said that he wished he could experience the films like a regular fan once they were released, and approached Derren Brown to potentially help him.

“When we did The Lord Of The Rings movies, I always felt I was the unlucky person who never got to see [them] as a coming-out-of-the-blue film,” Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

“By the time they were screening, I was immersed in it for five or six years. It was such a loss for me not be able to see them like everyone else.”

He added: “I actually did seriously consider going to some hypnotherapy guy to hypnotise me to make me forget about the films and the work I had done over the last six or seven years so I could sit and enjoy them. I didn’t follow through with it, but I did talk to Derren Brown about that and he thought he could do it.”

In the same episode the filmmaker said that he had been ghosted by the makers of the forthcoming The Lord Of The Rings TV series on Amazon Prime Video.

“They asked me if I wanted to be involved – [writer-producer Fran Walsh] and I – and I said, ‘That’s an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,’” Jackson explained.

“So they said, ‘As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we’ll send them to you.’ And the scripts never showed up. That’s the last thing I heard, which is fine. No complaints at all.”

Jackson added: “About four, five years ago, they asked if I would be interested in it. So I said, ‘Have you got the scripts yet?’ Because I know how hard the scripts were to write for the films, and I didn’t know the people writing their scripts.

“They said, ‘Oh no, we haven’t got the scripts yet, but as soon as we do, we’ll send you the scripts.’ So I was waiting for the scripts to arrive, and they never did.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 2.