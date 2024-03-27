Peter Mullan calls Kevin Spacey “an asshole” in rant about ‘Harry Potter’ and “weird” ‘Lord Of The Rings’ fans

Peter Mullan has shared his opinions on various franchises, films and actors he has encountered over his career.

Speaking to the crowd at Series Mania, the Scottish actor and director, 64, shared some of his feelings towards beloved film franchise, Harry Potter and double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey among other things.

Spacey and Mullan worked together on the 2000 crime comedy film, Ordinary Decent Criminal. Explaining his opinions about Spacey, Mullan said (via Variety): “The thing with acting is that it’s fun when you are playing. A footballer can relive the moment of scoring the goal, but it’s not as much fun as scoring the goal. Kevin Spacey would watch himself all day long.”

He added: “He never fucking stops. The man is an asshole.”

Reflecting on their experience making the film, which also starred Colin Farrell, Christoph Waltz and David Hayman, Mullen shared: “We would barely finish and he would run to the monitor to check if it worked. If the cheat worked, because he was so fake.”

He continued: “I didn’t like him at all. Horrible human being, but fascinating to watch, because he was so mannered. It was like working with Bette Davis.”

Mullan also made clear his thoughts about The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, in which he starred as Durin III.

He ridiculed the “mob” of fans and filmmakers behind the acclaimed franchise, saying: “These shows have all the money in the world and then it comes down to: ‘Daddy, love me.’ ‘I will try, son.’ These are all simple things that people take so seriously. They are a weird bunch, the Lord Of The Rings mob.”

He also poked fun at a certain part of the costume he wore during the spin-off series. “We showed that show to Emmy voters in L.A. and afterwards, they had this ridiculously serious discussion about Lord Of The Rings,” he began.

He explained: “I suggested the nose should get a nomination and I swear, three people came to me afterwards, thinking it was possible. I think it should – you are up at 3am, getting this thing on.”

Mullan also took the chance to share his opinion about the Harry Potter film series, in which he played Death Eater Corban Yaxley, appearing in the last two films.

“I didn’t give a shit about Harry Potter – my kids did,” he said. “When I was there, this man in a floating coat arrived and said: ‘I suppose you would like your wand?’ And fucked off!”

Mullan also seemed to liken the experience to the brief period in his youth when he was a member of a street gang in Glasgow.

He described: “I thought that in Harry Potter they showed you how to use a wand in a Harry Potter way. I was holding mine as if I was in the gangs, like it was a knife. If you watch the film, I look like a Glasgow thug.”

In other news, the third season of The Rings Of Power is reportedly already in development.