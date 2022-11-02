‘Peter Pan’ horror film in the works from ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey’ team

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director of the upcoming movie Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, has revealed that he’s working on a Peter Pan horror film.

The project, which is still in the early stages of development, will reportedly be titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare! [via BloodyDisgusting].

Plot details are yet to be revealed but it’s said that the film will offer a new, twisted take on J.M. Barrie’s iconic character that he created in 1902.

Like Winnie the Pooh, the book rights to Peter Pan were made part of the public domain, allowing anyone to use the character in creative media free from the constraints of copyright laws. Disney’s popular iteration of the character and story, however, remains under copyright.

In August this year Jagged Edge Productions released a full-length trailer for Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Watch it below.

In the two-minute clip Pooh can been seen reimagined as a sledgehammer-wielding serial killer, with his friend Piglet also receiving a twisted makeover.

The film, which is expected to be released later this month, stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Danielle Scott, Danielle Ronald, Chris Cordell and Craig David Dowsett as Winnie himself.

In other horror news, director Danny Boyle and actor Cillian Murphy recently explained why their 2002 zombie film 28 Days Later wouldn’t get made today.

Speaking exclusively to NME, Murphy said: “The world changed after [we finished shooting] because of the September 11 terrorist attack.

“We’d have never got access to Westminster Bridge, put half a fucking bus down there by Number 10 [Downing Street] now. We had total access. That would never happen now. That time is gone.”

Boyle added: “The central city security was almost unrecognisably relaxed compared to what you will understand as city centre security now.”