Philippine mall introduces “float-in” cinema concept with gondolas

With open-air cinemas slowly becoming the norm in the Philippines amid the pandemic, a local mall has announced the opening of a float-in cinema in December.

Mall chain Megaworld introduced the Mckinley Hill Float-In Cinema on their Facebook page on November 20. The announcement video showed people on gondola rides that can be found at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City, an establishment inspired by Italy’s Grand Canal, while watching a movie on a huge screen.

“We can’t keep it a secret any longer! We’re so excited to be bringing the first and only float-in cinema in the Philippines this December,” Megaworld’s post read. No further details have been posted as of time of writing.

Float-In Cinema We can't keep it a secret any longer! We're so excited to be bringing the first and only float-in cinema in the Philippines this December. Keep an eye on our posts to find out more about #MckinleyHillFloatInCinemaKeeping you #SaferAndHappier at #MegaworldCinemas Posted by Megaworld Cinemas on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Most cinemas in the Philippines are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This prompted malls like SM Pampanga and SM Mall of Asia to open open-air drive-in cinemas in July and September, respectively.

Some cinemas in Iloilo City and the province of Rizal have reopened with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Meanwhile, mall chains like Megaworld and SM are also allowing private viewing parties in select cinemas.

Your own private screening with your family & friends.To know the complete movie lineup and available schedule email us at megaworldcinemas@gmail.com or call us at 0977-7319233 Posted by Megaworld Cinemas on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Wondering how your favorite Korean group made it to the music spotlight? Watch the SM Cinema Exclusive, The Rise of KPop… Posted by SM Cinema on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Last month, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said it is expecting cinemas in provinces to reopen in December. “Right now, some have slowly started to reopen, including SM’s drive-in cinemas… Hopefully it will pick up by the end of the year,” MTRCB chairperson Rachel Arenas said during a senate hearing.

The Philippines has been under community quarantine since March 15. In September, the country broke the record for having the longest coronavirus-related lockdown in the world.