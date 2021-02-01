Philippines rock comedy ‘Rakenrol’ coming to Netflix

Filipino coming-of-age rock comedy Rakenrol will be coming to Netflix this month.

The 2011 film, starring Glaiza de Castro and Jason Abalos, will be streaming on the platform from this Thursday (February 4).

Directpr Quark Henares confirmed the film’s arrival on the streaming service on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Aw hell yeah,” the director tweeted, tagging de Castro, Abalos, and other cast and crew members Alwyn Uytingco and Jason Abalos.

Set against the backdrop of the underground music scene, Rakenrol follows Odie (Abalos) and Irene (de Castro), who rope in the school bully and an ex-punk-turned-barista to form a band called Hapipaks.

In the movie, the characters also face off against Satanic S&M bands, samurai swindlers, narcissistic rock stars, and the pretentious Philippine art community. The film also stars Ketchup Eusebio, Diether Ocampo and Ramon Bautista.

Rakenrol, which premiered nearly 10 years ago in May 2011, was co-written by Diego Castillo, guitarist of Filipino rock band Sandwich. Castillo recently described the movie as a “little love letter to the local music scene”.

Advertisement

“I do see it as a snapshot of the mid-2000s. It is semi-biographical for Quark and I and almost all the film’s material are sourced from our own personal experiences growing up in the local music scene,” he told GMA Network.

Watch the Rakenrol theatrical trailer below: