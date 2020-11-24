Philippines to submit war film ‘Mindanao’ for consideration at 2021 Oscars

2019 war drama Mindanao has been announced as the Philippines’ submission for the 93rd Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category.

Helmed by Filipino filmmaker Brillante Mendoza, Mindanao tells the story of a Muslim mother – portrayed by Judy Ann Santos – who has to single-handedly raise and care for her cancer-stricken daughter while awaiting the return of her husband (Allen Dizon) who was recruited to fight for the country at war.

The announcement was shared on Facebook on Tuesday by Film Academy of the Philippines director general Vivian Velez.

Advertisement

Check out the full post below.

We are pleased to announce the selection of the feature film, "Mindanao," as the Philippines' official entry to the 93rd… Posted by Film Academy of the Philippines on Monday, November 23, 2020

Santos acknowledged the film’s submission to the Oscars in an excited social media post. “Sooo much to be grateful for,” she wrote. “Congratulations Team Mindanao!”

Besides praise from critics and viewers alike, Mindanao has also won a number of major accolades, including the Best Picture award, among others, at the 45th Metro Manila Film Festival last year.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Mindanao below.

Mindanao will join Singapore’s Wet Season, Malaysian horror film Roh, and Indonesian horror movie Impetigore as Southeast Asian submissions to the Best International Feature Film category at the 2021 Oscars.

The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place on April 25, 2021.