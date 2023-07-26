NewsFilm News

Piers Morgan ridiculed over his reaction to ‘Barbie’

"I thought feminism was about equality...Why does empowering women have to be about trashing men?" he said

By Damian Jones
Piers Morgan and Margot Robbie as Barbie
Piers Morgan and Margot Robbie as Barbie CREDIT: Warner Bros

Piers Morgan has been ridiculed over his reaction to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

The broadcaster recently shared his thoughts on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, and in an op-ed for the New York Post.

In the former, he shared a tweet stating: “I thought feminism was about equality…Why does empowering women have to be about trashing men?” along with clips from the show featuring his thoughts.

In his op-ed in the latter, he added: “If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy’, and depicting all things feminist as toxic bullshit, I wouldn’t just be canceled, I’d be executed.”

Morgan continued: “Head Barbie rides to the rescue by seizing back control and driving the hapless Kens back to being subservient saps to the women again. To which my response is: Why? I thought the whole point of feminism is that women wanted equality with men, not a complete reversal of the perceived unequal social power structure.

“I don’t know any woman, other than perhaps US female soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, who wants a world where women dominate absolutely everything – and men are reduced to dim-witted doormats barely capable of changing a light bulb.”

His comments drew criticism on Twitter with one user writing: “Lol. Pierce [sic] got so triggered by a 2hr long movie that he forgot the sense of reality, forgot all about the historical REAL-LIFE abuse of women.”

Another wrote: On train was a copy of The S*n so I looked at front page to see what nonsense fools who buy it being fed. Piers Morgan on why Barbie film is feminist woke awful etc -what a humiliating pathetic way for a grown man to earn a living. Handy reminder tho -off to see it in 20 mins.”

“Piers Morgan on Barbie.. if it was the other way round he would come out with comments like ‘but it’s just a movie about dolls’ he’s so anti-woke until it comes to someone insulting heterosexual men because that affects and insults him,” one user also wrote.

NME has contacted a representative for Morgan for comment.

Morgan’s response comes after conservative commentators including Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro also criticised the movie.

Cruz, described it as “Chinese communist propaganda” due to its depiction of a disputed region in the South China Sea (via Business Insider).

Shapiro, meanwhile, branded it “one of the worst movies I have ever seen” and “angry, feminist claptrap that alienates men from women” in his YouTube review.

In response, Whoopi Goldberg hit back at both commentators.

“It’s a movie! It’s a movie about a doll! “I thought y’all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia. It’s a doll movie,” she said.

In a four-star review, NME described Barbie as a “nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure” which “somehow lives up to the immense hype”.

