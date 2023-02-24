‘Plane’ distributor pulls Gerard Butler film from Philippines

The local distributor for Gerard Butler action vehicle Plane has pulled the movie from screening in the Philippines.

Following a promise to re-evaluate the film from The Philippines’ film and tv commission MTRCB last week, the film’s local distributor has pulled the movie from screening in the country. “That particular film is not going to be exhibited because the distributor as mentioned voluntarily pulled out the material already from the cinemas,” MTRCB chairperson Lala Sotto told ABS-CBN News.

“I’m glad that the distributor was very cooperative. They voluntarily pulled out the movie already. They sent us a letter on February 21,” she continued.

The MTRCB’s promise to re-evaluate the film came after Senator Robin Padilla called on the board to ban screenings of the movie in the country. The film portrays the Filipino island of Jolo as overrun by separatists and militia, with the Filipino army nowhere in sight, leading Padilla to tell congress, “[The film] should not be released in the Philippines. We should ban it in our country and condemn it.”

Plane follows the struggles of commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) after his aircraft is forced to land on the Philippines’ Jolo island, only to find that the island is a lawless territory run by separatists and militia. The local authorities are portrayed as unwilling to send military aid to the downed craft, leading to a desperate fight for survival.

