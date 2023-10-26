Princess Peach Halloween costume: outfit ideas and more

As Halloween rolls around again, one of the most popular costume ideas for 2023 is to come dressed as Princess Peach.

In a list of popular Halloween costumes called the ‘Frightgeist‘ released by Google Trends, Barbie came in at number one. Princess Peach made 13th on the list, while plenty of movie franchise characters also made the cut, with Marvel’s Spider-Man at number three and Netflix‘s Wednesday Addams at sixth place.

Before the huge success of Barbie and Oppenheimer led to a sizeable uptick in UK box office numbers in July, The Super Mario Bros. Movie led the way with the most successful global opening ever for an animated film.

It had less success with critics, who largely gave it low scores. Reviewing the film, NME said: “Clearly, adapting the best-selling video game franchise of all-time into an equally ingenious movie is a tall order. The one previous attempt, a 1993 live-action film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, was a box office flop that has since built a bit of a cult following.

“This one seems destined for the opposite fate: it’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over. Is the Mario movie super? To paraphrase one of the title character’s catchphrases, it’s-a mediocre.”

All across the internet in the run-up to Halloween, content creators and fans have been sharing tips for your perfect Princess Peach costume ahead of the big day, with the animated star joining Barbie and Wednesday Addams as one of the most popular costumes for 2023.

Princess Peach Halloween costume ideas for 2023

Take a look below at some of the best costumes and pieces of advice we’ve found online, and how to nail your Princess Peach look for this Halloween. On TikTok and beyond, content creators and fans have been sharing their tips and full costumes to help you out.

