Priscilla Presley isn’t a fan of the Liam Neeson ‘Naked Gun’ reboot

Priscilla Presley has shared her scepticism about the forthcoming Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson.

Presley, who starred in the trilogy of comedy police-spoofs as Jane Spencer-Drebin, the wife of the late Leslie Nielsen’s hapless cop Frank Drebin, shared her thoughts on the reboot with NME.

“It was such a great success and I’m going to leave it as that,” Presley said of the original film. “It’s hard to believe anyone else could be Frank Drabin and play that role.”

Regarding the reboot, set to be directed by The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer, Presley added: “I think that Liam Neeson – I don’t know if he has a sense of humour, I heard he did – but I can’t put the two together.

“I don’t want to be judgemental and I wish them luck with it.”

Meanwhile, Sofia Coppola is set to direct a biopic about Priscilla Presley for A24.

The Virgin Suicides filmmaker will write and direct Priscilla for the indie studio, casting Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as his wife Priscilla.

The film will be based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis And Me, which became a New York Times bestseller and promises an “intimate account of her life with Elvis” according to Deadline.

In a four-star review of Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic Elvis, NME described the film as “a big-screen epic we can’t help falling in love with”.

“Though it plays like a glitzy musical in the mould of Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis also works as a much-needed lesson about America’s cultural history,” the review added.