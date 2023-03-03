Priyanka Chopra on why her music career “lasted two seconds”

Priyanka Chopra has touched on why her career only “lasted two seconds”.

The Baywatch actor is married to musician and actor Nick Jonas, and was asked about how the life of a musician differs to others. Chopra discussed the negatives of a life of touring, before revealing the heavy demands of gigging ensured she didn’t last long as a singer.

“[It’s] insane what musicians do,” Chopra told People. “I don’t know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It’s so hectic. You have late nights, and early mornings, you’re travelling to a different city every day and you do it for three months.”

Advertisement

She added: “That’s why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is… I admire it tremendously. It’s definitely not for the weak-hearted.”

Turning to her life now, Chopra praised her husband Jonas for his long-lasting music career and commented on what it’s like to be a “tour wife”.

“The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun,” she said. “I love, love, love them on stage. They’re an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don’t get enough of it.”

Chopra made a promising start with the RedOne-produced debut single ‘In My City’, which was released in 2012 and featured will.i.am. And then in 2013, she released ‘Exotic’ in collaboration with Pitbull.

However, soon after that, she jumped out of the music industry and began focusing on her acting projects. Chopra’s last film project was The Matrix Revolutions, and as yet has no other acting projects slated.

Advertisement

However, her husband and two of his brothers, Joe and Kevin, recently announced that they would be releasing a new Jonas Brothers album this year. Their latest record, ‘The Album’, will be coming out on 5 May. Alongside the new music, the trio will also be embarking on a tour.