Production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ halted after positive COVID-19 test

Production on Mission: Impossible 7 has been temporarily halted once again, after at least one crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Paramount has shut down production until June 14 on the Tom Cruise film – currently shooting in the UK – according to a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” Paramount commented.

The seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise has already endured a lengthy filming process due to coronavirus-related delays. Production was put on hold in February of 2020 while shooting in Italy due to coronavirus concerns.

Production was halted once again in October, after 12 crew members tested positive for the virus. The film, which was slated for a November 2021 release, is now set to open on May 27, 2022.

In December 2020, audio emerged of Cruise scolding crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols. “I am beyond your apologies. We are not shutting this fucking movie down. Is it understood? If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone,” Cruise can be heard in the clip.

In April of this year, Cruise discussed the incident in an interview with Empire, defending his actions. “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set and it was just select people,” the actor explained.

“I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you.”