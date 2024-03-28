Quentin Tarantino fans celebrate maverick filmmaker’s 61st birthday

Film fans have paid tribute to Quentin Tarantino on his 61st birthday.

Tens of thousands of people took to social media to send their best wishes to the Pulp Fiction director on Thursday (March 27).

Among them was filmmaker and producer Robert Rodriguez, a long-time collaborator of Tarantino’s who worked with him on titles such as From Dusk Till Dawn and Death Proof.

“Wishing a Happy Birthday to my friend and legend Quentin Tarantino!” Rodriguez wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside an image of them together.

Wishing a Happy Birthday to my friend and legend Quentin Tarantino! pic.twitter.com/xjUbjHv138 — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) March 28, 2024

happy birthday Quentin Tarantino 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X89pJCyqXv — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) March 27, 2024

Tarantino previously revealed his intention to retire from filmmaking after his 10th film. His debut came in 1992 with the crime drama Reservoir Dogs, which he followed up with 1994’s Palme d’Or-winning Pulp Fiction.

He also directed Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2 (which the director counts as one movie), Death Proof, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

His 10th and supposedly final film, The Movie Critic, will be set in 1977 Southern California and centre on a real-life cynical film reviewer, who wrote for a pornographic magazine. Brad Pitt is reportedly in talks to star.

With further details currently under wraps, it is unclear who Pitt will be playing in the film.

Tarantino dodged questions about The Movie Critic at Cannes Film Festival in 2023, saying to audience members: “I can’t tell you guys [anything] until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see.”

The director did confirm in May last year, however, that he wouldn’t be casting a British actor in the lead role.