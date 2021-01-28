Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ novel sets summer release date

The release date for Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming novel Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood has been confirmed.

As part of a two-book deal with publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson, the filmmaker will be releasing his first work of fiction from June 2021, with a deluxe hardcover edition to follow this autumn.

“In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino in a statement. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre.

“So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature.

“I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavour that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

Publisher Emad Akhtar, who acquired UK & Commonwealth rights from William Morris Endeavor UK says, “I’m sure I’m not alone in having wondered what a Tarantino novel would be like – and the result is something that feels ground-breaking and hugely entertaining in the way only he knows how to be.”

In a five-star review of Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, NME said: “It would be wrong to declare OUAT…IH to be quite so perfectly formed as Pulp Fiction, but there is no doubt that this is his most well-rounded and satisfying work since.

“The adrenaline rush of the final third resembles all that is special about Tarantino – audacious, brazen and impossibly thrilling.”

The Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood book will be released on June 29.