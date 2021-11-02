Quentin Tarantino to auction uncut ‘Pulp Fiction’ scenes as NFTs

Quentin Tarantino is set to auction off seven scenes from Pulp Fiction as NFTs.

The filmmaker is breaking into the world of nonfungible tokens with the uncut scenes, as well as original handwritten scripts and exclusive audio commentary.

Tarantino’s NFTs are built on the Secret Network platform, which is a blockchain ecosystem that aims to prioritise privacy – meaning that the owner of the NFT will be the only person who can view the content.

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans,” Tarantino said in a statement obtained by CNBC.

“Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

Tarantino is the latest in a string of artists to release new content as an NFT, as David Lynch teamed up with Interpol last week to offer fans the chance to own their 2011 Coachella performance, during which they combined Lynch’s I Touch A Red Button Man short film with their 2010 single ‘Lights’.

“The new performances are stripped-down renditions featuring [Interpol lead guitarist] Daniel Kessler on piano,” explained Interpol frontman Paul Banks. “In fact, these more acoustic takes may be Interpol at their most poignant, digging deep to take each clip to new artistic heights.”

He continued: “In the spirit of fandom, we are glad to reveal that one of the eight NFTs will go to fans – for free.”

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino recently admitted he was left somewhat confused by Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. “I think I need to see it again,” he told ReelBlend. “[Laughs] I think I need to see it again.”