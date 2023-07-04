Quentin Tarantino gives disappointing update on ‘Kill Bill 3’

Quentin Tarantino has poured doubt on producing another Kill Bill sequel.

The filmmaker said in a new interview that he “doesn’t see” a third installment of the martial arts movie happening despite there being talk of one over the years.

“I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s,” Tarantino said in an interview with DeMorgen published last week.

Uma Thurman, who played the assassin The Bride in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, said during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show last year that discussions had happened “but very long ago”. She added that she didn’t “see it as immediately on the horizon”.

Tarantino has imposed a 10-film limit on his career, meaning that his next film is to be his last. The director is currently working on a film called The Movie Critic about a “porno rag” journalist.

In 2021 he revealed that he wanted to cast Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, who is Thurman’s daughter, if he ever got around to making Kill Bill: Volume 3.

Tarantino said that having mother and daughter playing those roles on screen would be “fucking exciting”.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” he said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“And now the Bride and BB are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Meanwhile, Tarantino’s original cast list for Pulp Fiction has resurfaced online, while he shot down the prospect of having a British actor play the lead in The Movie Critic.