Quentin Tarantino’s ‘True Romance’ to receive 4K restoration

Quentin Tarantino‘s cult romantic crime drama True Romance is set to receive a 4K restoration – you can watch the trailer for it below.

Arrow Video are set to release the new version on July 19 in a limited-edition Blu-ray, which contains new audio commentary, interviews, posters and more.

The film was written by Quentin Tarantino, and directed by Tony Scott. Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette play the lead roles, alongside Dennis Hopper, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt and Christopher Walken.

Watch the new trailer here:

A synopsis for True Romance obtained by Hollywood News readsL “Elvis-worshipping comic book store employee Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) is minding his own business at a Sonny Chiba triple bill when Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette) walks into his life – and from then on, the two are inseparable.

“Within 24 hours, they’re married and on the run after Clarence is forced to kill Alabama’s possessive, psychopathic pimp. Driving a Cadillac across the country from Detroit to Hollywood, the newlyweds plan to sell off a suitcase full of stolen drugs to fund a new life for themselves… but little do they suspect that the cops and the Mafia are closing in on them. Will they escape and make their dream of a happy ending come true?”

Elsewhere, Quentin Tarantino recently said he would change his professional name if he could start his career over.

While his birth father’s name was Tarantino, he grew up under his stepfather’s name Zastoupil. “I didn’t even know about the name Tarantino really at that time. I was Zastoupil,” he told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “That was my name. I was always known by that. That’s how I learned to write.

“I never knew [my father] at all. So when I took the name Tarantino around 18 or 19, it was simply because it sounded cool, it was Italian. Quentin Tarantino sounded like a cool name. It had nothing to do with him. It had nothing to do with the family.

“It also had the benefit of reinvention, because I had never used it.”