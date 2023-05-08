Ray Liotta’s cause of death reportedly ruled as acute heart failure

Ray Liotta’s cause of death has been revealed as acute heart failure and respiratory issues, according to reports.

The Goodfellas actor died aged 67 in May last year in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, officials in the Dominican Republic have categorised his death as natural and nonviolent, citing acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency and fluid in the lungs, officially known as pulmonary edema.

It’s also reported that he suffered from atherosclerosis – where arteries become narrowed by a build-up of plaque, which can increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Liotta had his breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime film Goodfellas, where he played Henry Hill. He also played Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989’s Field Of Dreams.

His other notable credits include Something Wild, Cop Land, 2001’s Hannibal, Blow, The Place Beyond The Pines, TV series Shades Of Blue and recently, Cocaine Bear.

The actor had his last TV role in Apple TV+ series Black Bird opposite Taron Egerton, where he played his on-screen father.

At the time of his death, Scorsese paid tribute to Liotta, writing: “I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.

“Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.”