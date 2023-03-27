Ray Liotta’s Facebook hacked by celeb death hoaxer

Ray Liotta‘s Facebook page has been hacked by a celebrity death hoaxer.

The late Goodfellas star’s page had been spreading fake news about celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger in recent days.

According to TMZ, a representative for Liotta’s team said they had been working with Facebook to resolve the problem, though after that was confirmed the page posted pornography, which has since been removed.

The account appears to have been restored to normal as of today (March 27).

Liotta died last May aged 67, passing away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the film Dangerous Waters.

The actor was well known for starring in 1990’s Goodfellas, and in recent years had appeared in films such as Marriage Story, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints Of Newark and this year’s Cocaine Bear.

The latter’s director Elizabeth Banks said after Liotta’s passing: “I had a special bond with Ray Liotta. We met on a little film, The Details and he blew me away. I always admired his acting but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human. He was a charmer.”

The actor also made his final TV appearance in Apple TV+ series Black Bird, with co-star Taron Egerton paying tribute to him last July.

“We just clicked and we were very open and frank and candid with each other,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“He brought a level of commitment to that and a level of care and thought and passion and a level of himself to the role that I found very inspiring to be across,” Egerton added. “And I believe, of any relationship I’ve built with another actor and a character relationship, it’s the one that I feel is the most fully realised and that I feel most proud of.”