Ray Winstone was once arrested for fighting a man on a motorbike

Ray Winstone has revealed that he was once arrested after getting involved in a fight with a man on a motorbike.

In an interview with Metro, the actor, who is currently appearing in new Netflix series, The Gentleman, revealed that the incident happened when he bumped into one of his acting heroes – Hollywood legend James Cagney.

“My mate was driving him and I saw him get out of the car. James Cagney is one of my heroes – and I just didn’t know what to say,”’ he continued, explaining that he was starstruck.

He continued: “He walked into [a building] and my mate said he’d be back later on and told me to get back here. But I was going to see my agent; I was only a young kid, about 17 or 18.”

He then explained that he went back to see his hero but on the way, ended up having a fight – and it resulted in him getting arrested and missing the chance to meet his hero.

Wnstone continued: “Anyway, I was walking back across the road and I ended up having a fight with a guy on a motorbike and got arrested on Saville Row, so I never got to meet him properly.”

Winstone later went on to joke that it was “appropriate” considering Cagney’s many roles in tough-guy films.

In other news, Winstone recently described filming Marvel‘s Black Widow as a “soul-destroying” experience.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, the actor, who played villain Dreykov in the Scarlett Johansson-led 2021 action-thriller, admitted that filming the Marvel movie “was fine until you have to do the reshoots.”

“Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong… That’s the way Marvel works,” Winstone said. “It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you’re doing great work.”

The Sexy Beast actor said that he wanted to give up on the project altogether, but realised couldn’t as he was contractually obliged to complete it.

“I actually said, ‘You ought to recast it because that was it for me.’ And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it,” he explained. “Otherwise you end up in court. It’s like being kicked in the balls.”

Winstone will next appear in Netflix‘s Damsel alongside Millie Bobby Brown, releasing on March 8. He’s also on screens now in The Gentlemen.

The trailer for the new Ritchie series arrived earlier this year and will introduce audiences “to a new slice of the world initially brought to life in Ritchie’s 2020 film of the same name,” according to a description from Netflix.

A synopsis added: “While the characters in the upcoming TV show will be totally different from the movie, The Gentlemen will have all the same bite — along with a bunch of fresh tricks up its well-tailored sleeve, as the new teaser trailer reveals.”