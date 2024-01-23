Razzie nominations reveal who’s up for Worst Actor this year

The nominations have been announced for the 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards, or The Razzies, which aim to ‘celebrate’ the worst films of the year.

Heavyweight actors including Russell Crowe, Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez and Mel Gibson are among the acting nominees for the 44th edition of the tongue-in-cheek ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on March 9, the night before the Oscars.

The most nominated film this year is Expend4bles, the fourth instalment of the action franchise starring Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, with seven nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Director and Worst Supporting Actor for Stallone.

Horror revival The Exorcist: Believer received four nominations, as did Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, both also up for Worst Picture. That category is rounded out by shark thriller Meg 2: The Trench and DC Extended Universe film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also picked up four nominations, including Worst Director and Worst Supporting Actor for both Michael Douglas and Bill Murray.

Crowe is nominated for his role in The Pope’s Exorcist, while Evans’ turn in Ghosted also earned him a nod, alongside his co-star Ana de Armas. Lopez is included in the Worst Actress category for her performance in action thriller The Mother.

Other acting nominees include Vin Diesel, for his return to the character of Dominic Toretto in Fast X, and Gibson for the thriller Confidential Informant.

Founded in 1981, the Razzies nominations are now determined by a committee, with ballots then sent out to members of the organisation, which anyone can join for an annual fee of $40.

Last year, Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde picked up the Worst Picture prize, while Machine Gun Kelly was named Worst Director for his stoner comedy Good Mourning.