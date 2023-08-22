Zack Snyder’s space epic ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals first teaser trailer

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s upcoming space opera Rebel Moon – check it out below.

Based on an original story by the director, Rebel Moon is described as “an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making”. It’s the first part of two, and reportedly had a combined budget of $166million.

The first part is officially titled Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child Of Fire, while the second instalment, expected to be released in 2024, is called Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.

The film’s cast is led by Sofia Boutella as fearsome warrior Kora, alongside Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee and Anthony Hopkins, who plays an android on a journey of self-discovery.

An official synopsis reads: “When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

“Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.”

At a special media event today (August 22), to promote the new movie in London, director and co-writer Snyder (Man Of Steel, Army Of The Dead) said: “Everyone in this group of rebels is on a redemptive journey… they all have a dark past.

Producer Deborah Snyder added: “It’s amazing to work on an original IP… it’s been really fun for us.”

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child Of Fire is scheduled for release December 22 on Netflix.