Rebel Wilson got banned from Disneyland for breaking a bathroom rule

Rebel Wilson says she was banned from Disneyland for breaking an all-important bathroom rule.

The Pitch Perfect star confessed that she’d received a rap on the knuckles during one visit, which resulted in her being barred from entry for a month. Wilson, who recently proposed at the world-famous theme park, explained she’d transgressed by taking a bathroom picture.

Sitting down on The Daily Show [see clip below], she admitted: “I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom inside Disneyland, which is illegal, at Disneyland.

“I got officially banned for 30 days. But they called me up and said, ‘Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie,’ or something, and I was like, ‘Oh, June would be fine.'”

Wilson went on to reveal that Disneyland has more hidden pathways and cultures than you may think. “There’s actually gangs at Disneyland,” the actor explained, tongue-in-cheek. “There are like these gangs of adults, and these cool names like the White Rabbits or Children of Thanos, Coco Locos.

“They have all these gangs, and sometimes they wear matching vests and they walk around and, like, do gang stuff inside Disneyland. One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram. Not a physical apple anymore.”

More recent memories of Disneyland will be slightly less tainted for Wilson, as she recently proposed to her fiancee Ramona Agruma at the Anaheim, California park. The Senior Year actor shared the happy news on her Instagram page.

In other news, Wilson recently alleged that her contract for the Pitch Perfect trilogy didn’t allow her to lose weight. The star, famed for playing the character ‘Fat Amy’, claimed she wasn’t allowed to “lose a massive amount of weight” before completing the obligations in the contract.

Universal Pictures has yet to comment on Wilson’s claims regarding a specific weight clause in the contract for Pitch Perfect.