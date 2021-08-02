Rebel Wilson pays homage to Britney Spears in Instagram tribute

Comedian Rebel Wilson has shared a photo of herself as Britney Spears for an upcoming Netflix film.

The image shows Wilson as Spears in her music video for her 1999 hit ‘(You Drive Me) Crazy’. The scene is part of the actor’s new comedy Senior Year, in which she plays a cheerleader who attempts to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for 20 years.

“My life is CRAZY right now ps [love] you Britney,” Wilson wrote alongside the photo.

Advertisement

The post comes after a TikTok video that Wilson posted last week from the same set.

“Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan!” she wrote alongside the clip, which shows Wilson and her co-stars dressed in pink waitress uniforms as worn in the music video.

@rebelwilson Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad ♬ (You Drive Me) Crazy – Britney Spears

A synopsis for the film reads:”[Ruby]’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma.

“Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.”

Advertisement

The film is set to arrive on Netflix sometime in March 2022.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing legal battle around Spears’ conservatorship, the pop star’s doctors have reportedly supported her calls to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his role in her conservatorship, according to legal documents.

Spears’ “months old” request to have Jamie removed as conservator was denied at the beginning of this month “without prejudice”, which means the case can be brought back to court again.