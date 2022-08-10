Rebel Wilson pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John: “It was such a blessing to know you”

Rebel Wilson has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following her passing.

The iconic singer and Grease star died peacefully at the age of 73 at her home in Southern California on Monday (August 8).

Wilson, who played Newton-John’s daughter in the film A Few Best Men, has now become one of the latest stars to pay her respects, honouring the late star with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Advertisement

“@therealonj, you were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour,” Wilson wrote alongside an image of herself smiling with Newton-John and co-star Laura Brent.

The Senior Year star also noted how Newton-John’s role as Sandy in the 1978 musical Grease had inspired her as a kid growing up in Australia.

“Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals,” she wrote.

“You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE at 15 – I was only in the chorus, but it was a start! You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously. You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia.

“I’ll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together – what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone. Love and Light always to you ONJ, Rebel xoxo.”

Advertisement

News of Newton-John’s death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Tuesday (August 9). He wrote in a statement: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

John Travolta, who starred opposite Newton-John in Grease as Danny Zuko, was one of the many stars to pay tribute to the singer-actress, writing in a social media post: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”