These are Reddit’s favourite movies of last year

'The Holdovers' and 'Past Lives' are in the top ten

By Alex Berry
Guardians Of The Galaxy
'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Social news aggregation forum Reddit has collated its ranking of movies released in 2023.

The list is produced using poll ratings attached to official discussion forums around popular movies. Users can rate the movies they have seen from one-ten and vote on whether or not they would recommend them.

The top ten list features Oscar nominated pictures including The Holdovers with a mean score of 8.65, Past Lives, and The Zone Of Interest. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour sits comfortably in the top 20 list in 11th position, with an average rating of 8.38.

Also included in the rankings are animated and fantasy movies, including Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse in first place with an average score of 9.18 and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 coming in at 17th.

Society Of The Snow
‘Society Of The Snow’ came in second place. CREDIT: Netflix

Some relatively new movies have also made the list ranking 2023 films. The Iron Claw, which isn’t set to release in the UK until February 9 reached eighth place, while the recently released All Of Us Strangers took sixth position with an average rating of 8.64

Check out the full list below.

  1. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
  2. Society Of The Snow
  3. Godzilla Minus One
  4. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé
  5. The Holdovers
  6. All Of Us Strangers
  7. Nimona
  8. The Iron Claw
  9. Past Lives
  10. Linoleum
  11. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  12. Oppenheimer
  13. They Cloned Tyrone
  14. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  15. Blackberry
  16. Broker
  17. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3
  18. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
  19. Anatomy Of A Fall
  20. John Wick: Chapter 4

