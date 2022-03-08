Renée Zellweger studied law during acting break without anyone recognising her

Renée Zellweger has opened up about her time studying law at the University of California during a recent acting break.

The Judy actor told NBC’s Today that she took a break to “grow as a person” and “learn some things not related to work”. She added that politics are one of her “favourite things”.

Zellweger explained she took her break in 2010, going on a six-year hiatus before reprising her role in Bridget Jones’s Baby.

“(I) went to school and just took some time out, and decided to participate in a different way,” the actor explained.

“I snuck into UCLA and did some public policy for a little while… international law. I’m interested in politics.”

Asked whether she had plans to act on her studies in future, Zellweger said, “‘I’m not sure” and added: “It’s one of my favourite things, I’ll bore you to death at a dinner party, I really will. Don’t get me started. Ask any of my friends.”

Zellweger most recently played Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy, for which she won an Academy Award.

In a four-star review of the film NME wrote: “Already touted by many as a sure-fire winner at next year’s Oscars, the Texas-born actress is incredible in a transformational turn.

“Pitching the tone well, Zellweger snaps between fury and fragility. One of fierce emotions, her portrait is never boring and always magnetic.”

Zellweger will next star as criminal Pam Hupp in Hulu limited series The Thing About Pam.